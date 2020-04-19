NBA Rumors: Danilo Gallinari Would Be ‘Intriguing Option’ For Nets In 2020 Free Agency, Per ‘Hoops Habit’

When the 2019-20 NBA season is officially over, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to be very aggressive on the market, searching for a third superstar to pair with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets are set to enter the 2020 NBA offseason with a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal. However, if their top targets on the trade market won’t be available, the Nets may consider looking for additional star power in the 2020 NBA free agency.

One of the potential free agent targets for the Nets this summer is Danilo Gallinari of the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to Fansided’s Hoops Habit, Gallinari would be an “intriguing option” for the Nets in the 2020 NBA free agency.

“If the Nets were to seriously pursue Gallinari he would be inserted as the team’s starting power forward. There lies a problem for all traditional power forwards in the league. Having to defend a 6’10” forward who can shoot the three at a 40 percent or better, can handle the ball, and has sneaky athleticism is frightening. Another important factor for constructing a roster around Durant and Irving, the ability to incorporate players that move effectively without the basketball. Gallinari is a perfect candidate to plug into the lineup. He would flourish cutting backdoor, setting screens, and spacing the floor.”

Though he is yet to reach the level of a legitimate NBA superstar, Gallinari would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Nets, giving them a very reliable third scoring option and an All-Star caliber big man who can efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc. This season, the 31-year-old power forward is averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from the three-point range. What makes Gallinari a more intriguing acquisition for the Nets is his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, making him an ideal teammate for ball-dominant superstars like Irving and Durant.

As of now, Gallinari hasn’t shown any indication that he is no longer happy with the Thunder, but he also hasn’t given them any assurance that he intends to stay in Oklahoma City beyond the 2019-20 NBA season. At this point in his NBA career, Gallinari would definitely love to play for an NBA team that has a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title.

Joining Irving and Durant in Brooklyn would undoubtedly give Gallinari the opportunity to get a championship ring, but his decision to join the Nets will likely depend on what type of contract that they would offer in the 2020 NBA free agency. If the Nets aren’t willing to give him a decent contract, Gallinari may consider returning to the Thunder or sign with other NBA teams this summer.