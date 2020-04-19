Linn Lowes Shows Off Toned Lower Body In High-Cut White Briefs On Instagram

American fitness model Linn Lowes flaunted her toned lower body in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the blond beauty wore a pair of high-cut white briefs and a matching oversized hoodie as she posed in front of a mirror, The underwear left a large swath of her posterior exposed. At one point, she lifted its waistband which showed off even more skin and she twisted her hips which gave fans a better view of her derriere.

Linn wore her hair down in the video and it cascaded past her shoulders. As for her makeup, she seemed to have accentuated her eyes with neutral-toned eyeshadow and eyeliner.

In her caption, Linn wrote that she had just applied self-tanner which explained her excitement at showing off her golden-brown legs and glutes to her over 2 million Instagram followers. After admitting that her body was “ridiculously pale” before now, she said that she “couldn’t wait” to restart production on her own line of tanning products after the coronavirus pandemic dies down.

The video has been viewed more than 250,000 times as of this writing and 350 Instagram users have commented on it so far.

In those comments, some of Linn’s fans called her an inspiration.

“You are so STRONG and CONFIDENT! That’s my favorite part about seeing your posts!” one person wrote. “Thanks for inspiring strength in my days!!”

“I’m 2 months away from having my baby and I’m ready for my come back!” another added. “Thanks for inspiring me to look forward to a better than ever body to come this summer!!”

“Just so you know, when I’m feeling unmotivated to work out I come to your page for inspiration,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“You are so BEAUTIFUL & the best part is so is your soul,” a fourth commented.

Linn has been showing fans how she maintains her fitness level and muscle tone in the home-workout videos she has been uploading to Instagram. In a previous video uploaded on April 5, she worked her legs in a circuit that included narrow to wide squats, squat twist kicks, reverse lunge twists, bicycle crunches, and reverse lunge taps.

In the caption, Linn encouraged fans to keep their energy high when doing the workout and warned against taking long breaks after each exercise.

The post has been liked more than 80,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 1000 Instagram users have commented on it.