WWE Star Lana Sizzles In A Sequin Bikini And Plays With A Pool Noodle

Lana took a dip in her backyard.

WWE bombshell Lana tantalized her fans with a sun-drenched video that showed her frolicking in her pool. On Saturday, the 35-year-old professional wrestler took to Instagram to share a new Bang Energy promo with her 3.7 million Instagram followers. Her choice of apparel for her outdoor shoot was a dazzling two-piece bathing suit.

Lana was rocking a sequin string bikini. The reflective sequins that covered the garment were iridescent; as she moved around, they appeared to change colors. The decorative disks looked blue, green, purple, and silver, depending on the way the light hit them.

Lana’s top was a classic slide bikini style with triangle cups and halter ties around the neck. The garment’s strings were a tan color that was a few shades darker than the wrestler’s sun-kissed skin. The neck ties featured two silver ring accents that linked them to the top’s cups.

Lana’s bottoms featured long side ties tipped with silver beads. The strings were attached to the front of the garment by two silver rings that matched those on the top.

The wrestler was wearing her thick brunette hair pulled up in topknot. Her beauty look included hot pink lipstick, bronze eye shadow, and a light coat of mascara on her lashes.

Lana was shown walking to the edge of her pool in her backyard. While holding her purple energy drink can in one hand, she stretched her other arm up and tilted her face back to bathe it in the bright sunlight. This pose gave her fans a good look at her phenomenal figure, including her voluptuous chest, flat stomach, curvy hips, and athletic legs.

Lana slowly walked down the steps of her pool, and she tugged on her bikini bottoms when she was standing in thigh-deep water. Once she was submerged up to her neck, she started swimming around and floating on a green pool noodle. Lana also gave the camera a few flirty smiles, splashed around a bit, and playfully stuck her tongue out.

Lana’s fans didn’t waste any time flooding the comments section of her Instagram post with compliments.

“So beautiful just utterly amazingly beautiful,” read on response to her video.

“You are a goddess, you are really beautiful from head to toe and you have beautiful eyes, a lovely smile, you are very sexy, a great woman,” gushed another admirer.

“You’re a SEX BOMB,” a third fan enthused.

Lana has shared a number of smoking hot bikini videos with her followers in recent weeks. As reported by The Inquisitr last month, she filmed herself dancing in a animal-print bikini for a video that she shared on Instagram and TikTok.