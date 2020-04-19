Kim French Trains Her Glutes And Legs In Bright Yellow Shorts For Latest Workout Video Series

British fitness trainer Kim French shared a lower body workout demonstration in the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pair of bright yellow shorts and a cropped white sweatshirt, she started the workout with a set of triple paused squats. These were similar to the standard version of the exercise, but Kim stopped the motion twice before she fully bent her knees.

Then, in the second clip, she moved on to banded pulsing kickbacks. For this exercise, she got onto her hands and knees before extending one leg behind her. She placed one end of the band under her palms and stretched it until it was positioned beneath the sole of the foot of the extended leg. Then she raised and lowered that leg repeatedly.

In the third video, Kim tackled a set of banded single-leg kneeling squats. She knelt with one leg stretched to one side and with a resistance band above her knees. Then she thrust her hips forward, pausing for a bit at the top of the exercise before she reversed the exercise.

Banded jump squats came next which Kim did with the same band above her knees.

After that, she followed with banded glute abductions. She lay on the floor face-up for this one, with her knees and with an exercise band above them. Then she spread her legs, stretching the band as she did so.

And finally, in the last video of the series, Kim performed a series of banded monster walks. She assumed a wide-legged stance for this one and, like the previous videos, she placed the band above her knees. With her knees bent and her torso leaned forward she took one step forward with her right leg and then repeated the motion with her left.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times as of this writing and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several of Kim’s supporters praised her workout demonstration.

“Amazing color shorts! And you create such amazing content!” one Instagram user wrote. “Need to learn how you do it and how your videos are so clear and well presented.”

“You always look sensational and make everything look effortless. Much respect!!!” another added.

“That’s a killer routine beautiful,” a third commenter wrote.

Others expressed eagerness to attempt the workout.

“Can’t wait to try this one out!!!” another fan wrote before expressing even more support for Kim. “I’ve been watching you and your follower count for the last 3 years and I love seeing you grow!! almost about to hit that 1M. So excited for you!