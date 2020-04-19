Kaley Cuoco Rocks Skintight Black Leggings And Gets Her Backside Smacked In Koala Challenge Fail Video

Kaley crawled all over her husband, Karl Cook.

Kaley Cuoco treated her husband, Karl Cook, like a tree while attempting the koala challenge, and she got a few smacks on the behind while she was hanging over Karl’s shoulder.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old star of The Big Bang Theory took to Instagram to share two videos of herself crawling all over Karl, 29. The couple was trying the difficult koala challenge, which involves one participant crawling around, over, and underneath their partner’s torso without touching the ground with their feet or hands. It takes a lot of strength and coordination to successfully execute the feat.

Kaley was dressed to get physical in a pair of skintight black leggings, a gray racerback tank top, and a pair of green-and-white socks. She had her blond hair pulled up in a topknot. Karl was rocking a pair of eye-catching American flag pajama pants and a dark blue T-shirt.

Kaley began in the piggyback position.

“Don’t drop me on my head,” she begged her husband.

Before she even started moving, Kaley confessed that the challenge was harder than she thought it would be. However, she managed to move around Karl’s right side fairly quickly so that she was straddling him from the front. He supported her by placing his hands underneath her rear.

Kaley began laughing hysterically at this point, which caught the attention of one of her rescue pit bulls, Norman. The pooch came to investigate what was going on. He circled the couple before Kaley attempted to crawl over Karl’s shoulder.

“This is scary!” she exclaimed.

Karl hoisted Kaley up over his shoulder so that her backside was up in the air. As her laughter got even louder, Karl gave her a few smacks on the behind. He instructed Kaley on what to do next, and she ended up upside down with her legs sticking up in the air.

In her second video, Kaley was attempting to crawl between Karl’s legs. Her goal was to make it all the way up to his chest so that she was straddling him, but she ended up on her back on the floor. As for Karl, Norman sneezed in his face more than once while he was bent over.

Over the span of an hour, Kaley’s koala challenge videos racked up over 40,000 likes. Her Instagram followers also took to the comments section of her post to let her know that they found her failure thoroughly entertaining.

“Oh my god. Between Norman ‘helping’ and Karl telling you to participate, I’m dead,” one fan wrote.

“Your laugh is everything!!” another commenter gushed.

“This is the best thing I have ever seen,” a third admirer opined.

“Love you guys!!” read a fourth remark. “Even after quarantining day after day you can still laugh!!”