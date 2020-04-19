NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Could Serve As ‘Third Piece’ Of Grizzlies’ ‘Big Three’ With Ja Morant & Jaren Jackson

When they acquired him from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017, Buddy Hield was viewed as the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that the Sacramento Kings would try to build in the post-DeMarcus Cousins era. Unfortunately, after they hired Luke Walton as their new head coach, Hield’s future in Sacramento suddenly became uncertain. From being their starting shooting guard, Hield slowly found himself being demoted to the bench which clearly didn’t sit well for the former No. 6 overall pick.

With his growing unhappiness with the team, it won’t be a surprise if Hield decides to find his way of Sacramento and demand a trade from the Kings in the 2020 NBA offseason. Hield may currently be considered as a sixth man in Sacramento, but he could still be a valuable addition to NBA teams who are in need of a backcourt boost like the Memphis Grizzlies. According to Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report, Hield could be the “third piece” of the Grizzlies’ “Big Three” with 2020 Rookie of the Year candidate Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

“Hield’s value is low right now, which means it would be a great opportunity for the Memphis Grizzlies to give him a better situation as a backcourt partner for rookie sensation Ja Morant and the third piece of a Big Three with second-year big man Jaren Jackson Jr. Even in a down year with his role up in the air, Hield was still shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range. Memphis was the 21st-ranked three-point-shooting team in the league, one of its weak points during a season in which it outperformed expectations. Hield would complement Morant perfectly and give him a great shooter to kick to on his drives.”

Despite receiving a demotion from Walton, Hield was still able to post incredible numbers this season. Before the NBA suspension due to the spread of coronavirus, the 27-year-old shooting guard was averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. Having an efficient three-point shooter like Hield on his side will make it easier for Grizzlies’ main man, Morant, to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he’s trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

As Highkin noted, the Kings aren’t expected to demand a high asking price for Hield. To acquire him, Highkin suggested that the Grizzlies could simply offer a trade package that includes the contracts of Gorgui Dieng and Grayson Allen, together with future draft picks.