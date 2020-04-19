Niece Waidhofer Rocks A Leather Crown & Matching Harness In Racy New Pic

Niece Waidhofer shared a racy photo with her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday evening. She wore a strappy ensemble composed entirely out of leather items she claims she bought shopping while drunk on Etsy. Niece credited Tavaron and Monamor, fetish wear shops specializing in leather, for her eccentric purchases.

Niece set up the camera a few feet away from her and posed in front of a solid white wall, capturing her frame from head to mid-thigh. On her head, she wore a white leather crown on top of a messy braid, which she playfully tugged to the side. The remainder of her skimpy outfit consisted of a leather harness with a “butt bow” that left very little to the imagination — the numerous straps wrapped around her thighs, midriff, and chest.

The model’s famous booty looked particularly fantastic thanks to the added lift given by the harness. A final accessory completed her look, a garter belt which Niece says came equipped with a metal ring for a sex toy.

She completed her look with a light layer of makeup. The application included smokey eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, and bronzer.

In her caption, she playfully joked about the list of purchases she made while under the influence of alcohol.

“Ok calm down Drunk Niece, the only thing you’re queen of is mood swings,” she wrote in regards to her crown.

“That’s it Drunk Niece, we’re going straight to AA as soon as this whole pandemic thing blows over,” she concluded.

The post proved to be very popular with the stunner’s loyal fan base. In less than five hours of going live, it racked up more than 79,700 likes and thousands of comments.

“Best parts of your posts are descriptions. always so funny,” wrote one fan.

“Every post just keeps getting better, all other profiles must bend the knee,” raved another admirer, trailing their comment with a praise hands emoji.

“Although you have to admit, Drunk Niece has pretty good taste!” exclaimed a third person, inserting a flame emoji and a heart-eyes emoji to their compliment.

“How is that lil butt permanently perked up? Amazing,” chimed in a fourth user, also using a heart-eyes emoji in their message.

Yesterday, the Instagram hottie shared a sexy photograph of herself dressed up as the character of Yennefer from the popular Witcher franchise. She made a makeshift Geralt by putting a blond wig and Witcher medallion onto a cardboard cutout of Danny Devito.