Vicky Aisha Leaves Little To The Imagination In Risque Pink Lingerie

The Australian model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Friday, April 17, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a suggestive snap with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

In the provocative photo, the 28-year-old is seen posing on her hands and knees on the carpeted floor in a white-walled room. She turned her body slightly away from the photographer, giving fans a good view of her curvaceous side profile. Vicky arched her back and looked directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

The social media sensation showed off her amazing assets in a cheeky, neon pink lace bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The risque lingerie showcased her ample cleavage and pert derriere, much to the delight of her audience. Vicky’s impressive tattoo collection was also put on full display. She accessorized the sultry look with numerous silver earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

For the photo, Vicky opted to wear a long, wavy platinum blond wig, which she pulled back in a half-ponytail with a pink velvet scrunchie. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The tattooed model made her beautiful blue eyes pop with warm-toned eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes. She also sported sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, subtle contour, and nude lipstick.

In the post’s caption, the Instagram star implored her followers to share their opinions regarding her wearing the color pink.

Many of Vicky’s admirers took the time to answer her question in the comments section.

“I love you in pink,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Love that pink but to be honest you are gorgeous and look beautiful in everything you wear,” remarked another admirer.

“Pink, red, green, yellow any color looks amazing [on] your beautiful tattooed body,” added a different devotee.

“I love you in whatever color you wear. But yes, the pink is sexy. You look bomb,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The tantalizing picture appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. As fans are aware, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Last week, she drove fans wild by uploading an Easter-themed picture that showed her wearing a plunging bodysuit while posing in front of a festive backdrop. That post has been liked over 46,000 times since it was shared.