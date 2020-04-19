Eden Levine Flaunts Her Curvy Figure In A Low-Cut Red Dress

Lingerie model Eden Levine recently took to her Instagram account and shared a very hot picture with her 1.8 million fans.

In the snap, Eden could be seen rocking a low-cut red dress that perfectly hugged her voluptuous figure. The risque ensemble not only enabled her to put her never-ending cleavage on full display but she also flashed a glimpse of her sexy thighs.

Staying true to her signature style, Eden opted for a full face of makeup. The application included an ivory foundation, mauve lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, pink blush, and nude eye shadow. She also opted for a thick coat of mascara, while finishing off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

Eden wore her brunette tresses in soft curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosoms. She also covered her forehead with bangs for a very stylish look.

In terms of accessories, Eden kept it very simple by only opting for hoop earrings. For the picture, she sat on a white sofa in a cross legged position. She tilted her head toward the right side, placed a hand on her thigh, and sexily gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Eden informed her fans that if she ever decides to go on a date with someone, she would opt for the red dress that she wore in the picture. She also included her meal preferences for the date, adding that she’d either go for sushi or Italian food.

Within six hours of going live, the snap amassed more then 8,400 likes. Eden’s ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 270 messages to praise her hot figure and beautiful facial features. That’s not all but many of her followers also asked her out on a date.

“Looking fabulous and gorgeous. You have beautiful eyes!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Loving the look. You’re a classy lady all day everyday,” another user chimed in.

“Our date’s going to be so good, Eden. We will have sushi on our 1st date and Italian the very next night for our second date. So, darling, you are gonna need two dresses!” a third admirer expressed his wishes.

“YOU ARE MORE THAN PERFECT!!!” a fourth follower remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “elegant,” stunning in red,” and “marry me,” to express their admiration for Eden.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Eden’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Pandora Blue, Lynnie Marie, Camilla Gimenez, and Viviana Castrillon.