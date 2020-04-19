Avital Cohen Sizzles In Pink Sports Bra And Patterned Leggings For Full-Body Outdoor Workout

Israeli fitness model, Avital Cohen added some sunshine to her Instagram page on Saturday when she uploaded a video of herself doing an outdoor workout.

In the sponsored clip for the fitness drink company, Bang Energy, the brown-haired beauty soaked up the sun in a pink sports bra and patterned leggings. She started her workout with a series of squat jacks. These were similar to the standard version of jumping jacks but were done in a crouched “squat” position.

Then she performed a set of walking lunges on the sidewalk. After that she got into a plank position on a pink yoga mat and then performed a series of hip dips, twisting her pelvis as she did so. Then she moved on to a park bench and sat on it with her knees raised. She then extended both legs in front of her while using her arms at her sides to maintain her balance.

Then it was time for tricep dips. For this exercise, she placed her legs on the ground and raised her hips and torso, propping herself up on the bench with her arms. Then she lowered and raised her body at a brisk pace, as she bent her arms.

At the end of the video, Avital was captured resting on the bench, with her hands over her face, clearly tired from the workout. But later she’s seen sitting upright before she flipped her hair and flashed a bright smile at the camera.

The video has been viewed over 300,000 times so far and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans showered her with effusive compliments.

Gorgeous sparkling beautiful eyes,” one commenter wrote.

“I adore you, my love” another added. “I love you very much.”

“Always motivated when I see you,” a third commented before they included two heart-eye emoji in their comment.

But one fan was much more verbose in their praise of Avital’s beauty than the other commenters.

“I wanted to say there’s way more to you than being complimented about your figure!” the infatuated commenter wrote. “There’s way more! You’re absolutely remarkable, and even though we have never met in person, YET, you have a big heart! Really loving really caring. It’s really awesome and you are EXACTLY a special gift!! You’re respecting [sic] you’re polite you’re responsive. I know you see lots of messages, and you have 1.8 million rooms in your heart, but hopefully, there’s still a spot for me:)”