Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays The Pillow Challenge In Stiletto Boots And Pigtails

The actress revealed that her look was inspired by 'Tiger King.'

Sarah Michelle Gellar transformed her bedding into a chic mini dress for the pillow challenge, and her unusual ensemble was a big hit with her fans.

On Friday, Sarah, 43, took to Instagram to share her take on the viral fashion challenge that has taken social media by storm. The pillow challenge has likely become such a big hit because it’s one of the easier internet crazes to take part in. All Sarah needed was a pillow and belt to join the thousands of other netizens who have created their own makeshift mini dresses out of the two items.

To construct her outfit, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star chose a large pillow that was covered with an ivory patterned pillowcase. She secured it around her waist using a thick black belt embellished with silver grommets. Sarah’s hourglass-shaped ensemble covered up all of her torso, making it impossible to tell whether she was wearing anything underneath it.

Sarah made her shapely legs look even longer by rocking a pair of taupe stiletto boots with her pillow dress. She had the tops of her stylish suede footwear rolled down so that they hit her mid-calf. Sarah was wearing her blond hair in low pigtails, and she was posing with her hands on her cinched-inched waist as she directed her gaze upwards.

The Cruel Intentions star staged her photo shoot in front of a stately white staircase inside her home. In the caption of her post, she revealed that her look was inspired by the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. Sarah also wrote that it felt “weird” to put on heels. Like many other women, she’s seemingly stopped wearing her fancier footwear as she practices social distancing by staying at home.

As of this writing, Sarah’s Instagram followers have rewarded her skills as a fashion designer with over 129,000 likes and 1,700 comments. A few of them confessed that they initially thought that her ensemble was a real dress.

“I literally didn’t realize it was a pillow til I zoomed in and read the caption. Love the look haha thanks for keeping us entertained,” read one response to her post.

“For a moment there I thought the pillow actually was a dress,” another fan wrote.

“So that saying ‘you’d look beautiful even in a pillow case’ really does apply to you!!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Heels and bras the most underutilized items during quarantine,” wrote a fourth fan in response to Sarah’s comment about her heels.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry also rocked a pair of high heels to take part in pillow dress craze. She accessorized her puffy dress with a hat and a pair of sunglasses.