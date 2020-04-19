Jenna Bush Hager’s Daughter Mila Hilariously Interrupts ‘Today Show’ Segment

Jenna Bush Hager's 7-year-old daughter climbed onto her back during a live 'Today Show' segment.

Today Show fourth hour co-host Jenna Bush Hager demonstrated the struggle of working from home this past week when her 7-year-old daughter Mila hilariously interrupted a live Today Show segment she was doing with Hoda Kotb, according to Daily Mail.

Hager has been filming a segment for the fourth hour of the Today Show from home for weeks now in an attempt to social distance. Typically, things go pretty smoothly. However, this time Mila was wanting some attention and climbed on her mother’s back and began playing with her hair during the segment. Hager wasn’t angry and had already warned Kotb at the beginning of the segment that their could be an interruption or two due to the fact that she was in a different location than normal.

“I moved to a different room, which is very risky, because right around the corner, there is a baby having oatmeal and bananas. This is the problem. It’s a Catch-22. Do you want silence or do you want good internet? You can’t have ’em both,” the 38-year-old joked, keeping it real.

Kotb let out a laugh as Mila sneakily peeked around the corner and began hanging from her mother’s shoulders, seeming to not realize she was on camera.

“I told you it was risky,” Hager told Kotb who smiled and waved at the 7-year-old.

Mila was dressed in her school uniform, even though she is currently being taught from home. Hager explained that this is out of convenience so she doesn’t have as much laundry to do.

“Do you know why? We wear it, and then we wear it five days a week. We take it off, and we’re not doing as much laundry,” Hager explained.

At one point Kotb pointed out that Mila was attempting to braid her mother’s hair. Rather than being annoyed, Hager was grateful, joking that someone should do it. Hager has not been able to get her hair done since going into quarantine and currently has grey peeking out of her roots.

“When I chose this place, I knew there could be a sneaker. This is not a closed-off location.” Hager told Kotb before switching the topic to baking in an effort to keep their conversation age appropriate with Mila in the room.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hager has previously acknowledged that working from home and trying to teach her children can be both wonderful and challenging at the same time. Even though Hager was once a teacher by trade, she admitted that she found it easier to teach other people’s children than her own.