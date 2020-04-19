Krissy Cela Rocks Gray Sports Bra And Shorts For ‘Rest Day’ Workout On Instagram

Krissy Cela switched things up a bit with the latest video series on her Instagram page. The British fitness trainer is known for her challenging weight training and cardio workouts. But on Saturday she shared a ‘rest day’ circuit with her two million followers on the social media platform.

Dressed in a gray sports bra and shorts, the brunette beauty used a blue foam roll in each of the exercises. She got down on the floor in the first video of the series and placed the roll under one of her thighs. Propping herself up on her arms, she pushed her body forward and back as the roll turned beneath her.

In the second video, she turned to the side and repeated the exercise with the roll under her outer thigh. The third saw her roll it under her shins and she placed her arms in the same position seen in the first video of the series.

Krissy got into a seated position in the next clip and extended one leg in front of her. She placed the roll under that leg and lifted her hips, using her arms at her sides to help maintain the position. Then she swung her glutes backward and forward to turn the foam roll beneath her leg.

She placed the roll under her back in the last video of the series. With her neck raised and her hands behind her head, she bent her knees to roll forward and extended her legs to roll back.

In her caption, Krissy wrote that she focuses on foam rolling and stretching on her rest days. She then stressed how important these rest periods are after a full week of workouts.

The post has been liked more than 16,000 times as of this writing and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, thanked her for sharing a recovery routine.

“Nobody ever talks about a good rest day routine. I love it thank you!” one person wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“This was needed thank youuu!” another added.

“I think I’ve developed an unhealthy obsession with working out and rarely take rest days,” a third commenter confessed. “I know its not the healthiest for me, but I used working out as a coping mechanism a while back and it stuck! how often do you have rest days?”

“Rest & recovery are super important! Love this!” a fourth supporter commenter.