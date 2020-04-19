Hoda Kotb Shares An Adorable Video Of Her Daughter Singing Happy Birthday To Her Grandmother In Quarantine

In Hoda Kotb's recent Instagram post, 3-year-old Haley Joy sang happy birthday to Kotb's mother.

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb recently shared an adorable Instagram video of her 3-year-old daughter Haley Joy singing happy birthday to her grandmother, Kotb’s mom, Sameha. The family is not able to be physically together to celebrate, but they are making do with lots of FaceTime and phone calls, according to Daily Mail.

In the video, Haley sat perched on the kitchen counter in the family’s New York City apartment. She wore purple glasses and her beloved pink Sesame Street T-shirt from her second birthday.

Kotb held the phone up to her prompting her to begin singing. The little girl launched into song, at one point adorably referring to herself in third person singing “Happy Birthday to Haley’s Teta”. As Kotb explained in her caption, Haley calls Sameha “teta” which is Arabic for grandmother.

At the conclusion of the song, Kotb cheered and yelled “Yay!” before informing her mother they were about to get busy baking her a cake.

“Can’t wait to make your cake. Love you, tet,” Kotb told her mother.

She panned the camera over to show the rest of the kitchen where she had the fixings for a homemade birthday cake setup and ready to go. Even though they can’t share the cake as a family, they planned to present it to Sameha over Zoom that night so she would still get some sort of a party.

Kotb’s followers could not get enough of the adorable video which showed that physical distance during this pandemic doesn’t have to mean emotional distance. The video has been viewed over 300,000 times. Social media users flocked to the comment section to gush over how sweet Haley is.

“You just proved that despite our social distancing, families can stay connected and continue to celebrate life moments! This was my first social media post for the day and it made my day! Thanks for sharing this beautiful moment with us! You have a beautiful family,” one person wrote.

“Beyond precious! I could watch this over and over. Happy birthday to Teta,” another person remarked.

“So cute and sweet! Such a cute singing voice,” one other person gushed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kotb’s father passed away years ago and thus her mother is now in quarantine alone. Instead of getting lonely or sad Kotb has said that Sameha has been keeping a positive outlook, taking photos and enjoying nature. Nevertheless, Kotb has emphasized how much she looks forward to the day when she and her mother can reunite in person.