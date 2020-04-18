WWE News: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Hacker Suspect Explains Why He Isn’t The Culprit

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown hacker struck again on this week’s show again. During the episode, he once again revealed that “The truth will be heard,” followed by a video montage featuring clips of close allies and tag team partners on the blue brand. The mysterious hacker also mentioned that some people keep their friends close, but their enemies closer, suggesting that a team is about to split up. Furthermore, some fans have accused Xavier Woods of being the culprit, but he has dismissed those claims.

Woods took to Twitter over the weekend to comment on the video and address the accusations, noting that social media users have been asking if he’s the mysterious hacker. However, according to Woods, the hacker’s sense of style doesn’t match up with his own, meaning that he can’t be guilty.

“A few people keep asking if this is me. If it were me then I would have gone with blue and pink instead of blue and green, there would be a gm mode book someplace, and most importantly there would be a crown somewhere.”

The teams included The Usos, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, The Miz and John Morrison, Bayley and Sasha Banks, and The New Day. Given that the hacker discussed potential dissension within the ranks of a team, some fans speculated that Woods could be the mystery man as he hasn’t been around for a while.

The New Day member has been absent for months due to an injury, and who knows what’s been going through his head in that time. Unveiling him as the hacker and making him potentially betray Big E and Kofi Kingston would be a huge surprise as they’ve been stablemates for years, but the superstar isn’t expected to return to action for a few months yet.

Of course, WWE can keep the hacker’s identity a secret for months. Right now, the ominous figure is focused on creating drama between other superstars. At the moment, he can be used as a catalyst for other feuds and stay out of the limelight, much like his role in the current rivalry between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Ali has also been rumored as the possible culprit. The superstar has been absent from WWE television in recent months, and this would be an interesting way to bring him back into the fold. Ali has flirted with the main event scene in the past as well, but a gimmick such as this one could be what it takes to establish him as a top star.