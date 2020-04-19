Michie Peachie Shows Off Killer Physique In New Lower Body Ankle Weight Workout

Michie Peachie took to Instagram on Saturday to share a new ankle weight workout with her over one million followers.

The fitness model and trainer chose to go to the beach to shoot the video and started the circuit dressed in a yellow and black sports bra and matching shorts. She tackled a set of semicircular leg raises first. For this exercise, she got on her hands and knees, lifted one leg behind her and swung it from one side to the other. She then repeated the move on the other side.

Then she switched into a pink version of her previous outfit as she moved on to doing a set of Spidermans into leg raises. She started in the same position as the previous exercise but then she lifted one knee out to the side and pressed it forward toward her arm. After that, she pushed the leg back and raised it into the air.

She returned to her yellow and black workout attire for the third clip as she knocked out a series of leg abductions into bent-knee kickbacks. On her hands and knees once more, Michie lifted a leg, bent at a 90-degree angle. She then pressed that leg upward, leading with the sole of her foot.

Michie assumed a plank position for the next workout. She then walked her arm backward and kicked one leg upward. She then walked her arms forward to assume her original position.

In the last video of the series, Michie started in a pike position, with her hands in the sand, her legs spread apart and her glutes in the air. Then she bent her knees and straightened them, pausing for a couple of seconds before she moved on to the next repetition.

In her caption, Michie admitted that some of the moves in the circuit were “tricky” but insisted that they deliver results. She instructed her fans to do the exercises “until failure” for three or four sets.

The post has been liked more than 7,000 times as of this writing and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several of her supporters complimented the workout and her physique.

“The most perfect fitness woman on IG,” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye and heart emoji to their comment.

“Looking tight!!!” another added.

A third commenter expressed an eagerness to support any upcoming workout program she puts out.

“Looking great, Michie,” they wrote. “Can’t wait for your workout program to come out so I can join. Let me know where I can get the bands, please.”