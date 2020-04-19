Yovanna Ventura Sunbathes In A Tiny Yellow Bikini And Clear Pink Visor

Yovanna spent part of her Saturday relaxing outside on a lounger.

Yovanna Ventura made sure that her eyes and face had plenty of protection during a sunbathing session, but her scanty bikini didn’t cover up much of her phenomenal figure.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old model and social media influencer took to Instagram to share a set of two sizzling snapshots with her 5.3 million followers. Yovanna’s fans know that she’s enthusiastic about fitness, and she was rocking a tiny yellow two-piece that showed off the results of all of her sweat sessions. Her bikini top had small triangle cups that clung to her perky chest. Instead of strings, the garment was being held in place by clear plastic straps that circled behind her neck and around her lower bust. The see-through bands helped minimize the amount of tan lines she would get after soaking up a little sun.

Yovanna’s matching bottoms featured similar stretchy, almost-invisible side straps. A small triangle of yellow fabric made up the front of the garment. Yovanna was wearing her side straps stretched up high over her hip bones, and this made the low waist of her bottoms slightly dip down even more. Her bathing suit perfectly showcased her sculpted midsection, slender waist, curvy hips, and athletic thighs. The model was also exposing a hint of her pert backside.

The fitness influencer’s sun-kissed skin had an all-over glow. Her beauty look was difficult to see because she had much of her face covered up. Yovanna’s protective accessories included a clear pink sun visor and a pair of wraparound sunglasses with white frames. The model’s lips were visible, and they were a soft rose-petal pink.

Yovanna was wearing her long, dark tresses down. The thick black band of her vinyl visor was plastering some of her hair against her head. Her headwear appeared to be a Christian Dior design.

Yovanna was pictured lying back and relaxing on a white lounger. A blue tiled surface served as the background of her photos. In the caption of her post, the model revealed that the snapshots showed her enjoying her Saturday.

As of this writing, Yovanna’s photos have racked up over 85,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Perfect body,” read one Instagrammer’s response to her post.

“Masterpiece of a woman,” another fan gushed.

“This is what we need,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are a beautiful goddess,” opined a fourth devotee.

Yovanna’s fans always love it when she models her swimwear for them. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was rocking a different bikini in a video that she shared on Instagram earlier this week, and that upload also received rave reviews from her online fab club.