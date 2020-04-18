Hoda Kotb And Her Fiance Joel Schiffman Are Discussing Postponing Their Wedding

Due to the coronavirus, Hoda Kotb might not be walking down the aisle as soon as she had hoped, but she's not complaining.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb and her fiance Joel Schiffman are discussing pushing back the date of their wedding. The pair had hoped for a simple but beautiful beach wedding this summer, but due to a need for social distancing that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen, according to Today.

The 55-year-old television host and her fiance had already picked the date for their wedding and gotten everything setup prior to when the pandemic hit in full force. They were about to send out save-the-date cards to their friends and family but are now hesitant to do so at the risk that things could get cancelled.

“We are literally about to push the button on the save the dates just because…we kind of have our reservations, we know what we want to do, but who’s to know if it’s going to need to be delayed? So Joel and I have been discussing it,” Kotb said in a recent interview.

While many people would likely be heartbroken upon learning that their special day likely won’t be taking place in the way they had planned, Kotb is not one to complain.

She described the potential cancellation as only “small potatoes” in comparison to the serious issues other people are dealing with all over the world right now in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. As a news reporter who has continued to work throughout this ordeal, Kotb has heard countless stories of loss and heartbreak brought about by COVD-19. Thus, she is simply grateful for the continued health of herself and her family.

“My friend was telling me that she was at a Zoom funeral the other day, and I almost died inside. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ So if you’re planning a celebration, and you’re wondering when it should be, just be lucky you have a celebration to plan,” she said.

Kotb, who has been married and divorced once before, got engaged to Schiffman last November during a romantic dinner on the beach. The pair have been together since 2013 and share two adopted children together.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kotb and Schiffman want to keep their wedding small with just close friends and family. Kotb’s bond with her family is particularly important to her and she even let her mother pick out her wedding dress for her. Kotb’s daughters Hope and Haley are expected to play some sort of role in the ceremony.