Yanet Garcia Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In Skintight Maroon Leggings

Internet sensation Yanet Garcia showed off her serious booty gains on social media, sending many of her fans into a frenzy on Saturday, April 18. The Mexican model, who is often referred to as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” shared the post with her 13.2 million followers on Instagram as it quickly proved to be a hit.

The 29-year-old beauty was photographed from her backside while outdoors and exuded a sexy vibe. She took center stage in the snapshot as she posed while sitting down on a metal guardrail. Yanet further lifted her left hand up to her auburn hair, which was styled straight as it cashed over her shoulders, with some side bands framing her face. She pouted and directed her strong gaze into the distance in front of her as she averted the camera’s lens.

Yanet added a touch of glamour to the look with a flawless makeup application that complemented her fair complexion, including foundation, blush, a dark smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, eyelash extensions, filled-in eyebrows, and a pink lipstick. Still, it was her enviable curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them in a two-piece workout ensemble.

Yanet’s top, which was maroon, featured a partly-backless design that included a number of cutouts. Though Yanet did not direct her front towards the camera, users could still discern that the top flattered her full-figured assets, as part of her chest was visible from the side.

Yanet paired the top with matching leggings that left little to the imagination. As the pants were extremely form-fitting they perfectly showed off the model’s bodacious derriere and curvaceous hips. The leggings’ high-waisted design also helped to showcase Yanet’s slim and flat core.

Yanet did not indicate where she was photographed for the snapshot, and in the post’s caption she simply shared a pink heart emoji.

The sizzling image was met with instantaneous support from tens of thousands of Yanet’s fans and garnered more than 90,000 likes in the first 30 minutes after going live. More than 400 of the beauty’s followers also took to the comments section to overload her with praise and compliments on her body, her looks, and her athletic outfit.

“You are amazing,” one user commented.

“So beautiful,” a second follower added in Spanish.

“This is so cute,” a third fan chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fourth admirer proclaimed, following the sentiment with a flexed arm emoji.

Yanet has shared a number of sizzling workout photos with her fans on social media as of late. On April 10, she left her followers breathless after she posted a photo that showed off her pert derriere in skintight zebra print leggings and a black crop top, per The Inquisitr. The post accumulated more than 450,000 likes.