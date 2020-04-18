Valentina Lequeux Flaunts Pert Posterior In White Bikini For Lower Body Workout Series

Argentinian fitness model Valentina Lequeux has added a new lower body workout demonstration to her Instagram page. In the shared clips, Valentina rocked a white thong-cut bikini that showed off her pert posterior. Armed with a yellow resistance band, she started with a series of hamstring curls. For this exercise, she lay chest-down on a yoga mat with one end of the band anchored offscreen and the other wrapped around one of her ankles. She then lowered the foot and raised it, hinging the movement at her knee.

In the next clip, tackled a set of curtsy holds. This required her to position one foot behind the other and then bend both knees.

Then, she moved on to double-leg banded abductors. Valentina Sitting down with a short green resistance band above her knees and her feet together, she spread her legs repeatedly, stretching the band as she did so.

Valentina added a thin black resistance band to the workout for the next exercise, a set of stiff-leg deadlifts. She rested one foot behind her on a chair and placed the middle of the band under the other. Holding each end of the band in her hands, Valentina leaned forward and then raised her torso.

She placed one end of the black band around her waist for the next exercise for a set of monster walks. The other end was attached to the banister on her balcony. Assuming an extreme wide-legged stance, she took one step forward with her right leg and then stepped back. After that, she performed alternating steps with her right and left legs.

Valentina held a squat position for the next exercise in the series and then dropped one knee before returning it to its original position. She then repeated the exercise on the other side.

The model went back to using a resistance band for the last video as she completed a set of low stance lunges.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times as of this writing and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several fans showered her with compliments.

“Someday I’m going to look like you,” one person wrote before adding two heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Beautiful physique. You do the best routines,” another added. “You look wonderful.”

Others thanked her for the at-home workout inspiration.

“This will be my inspo for tomorrow,” a third wrote.”Thank you!!! Loving these at home sets. So much inspiration.”

“@valentinalequeux Killer workout i love working out with,” a fourth gushed. “Thank you.”