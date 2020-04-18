Marona Tanner Looks Super Hot In Black Crop Top And Shorts

Aussie model and Instagram star Marona Tanner recently took to her page and posted a very stylish photograph of herself.

In the pic, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Saturday, April 18, the model could be seen rocking a black crop top that she teamed with a pair of matching high-waist shorts. Marona also sported a body harnesses and a holster. The sexy ensemble enabled her to show off her bare midriff as well as her lean legs.

Her costume was inspired by Lara Croft, the adventurous archaeologist who appears in the Tomb Raider game franchise.

In keeping with her glamorous style, Marona opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that rendered her face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a nude blush and sported a dark red lipstick. She opted for a gold eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, winged eyeliner, and well-defined eyebrows.

Marona wore her hair in multiple braids and allowed them to fall over her shoulders. For the snap, she stood in a desert with her legs slightly spread apart. She kept a hand on her thigh, puckered her lips, and sexily gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she wrote that she is ready for the second round of the fight. Within five hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 5,600 likes. Marona’s fans also took to the comments section and posted more than 200 messages to appreciate her hotness and her sense of style.

“Such a hot superwoman [heart emoji]. You are gorgeous!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, those are perfect Lara Croft vibes! Such a baddie,” another user chimed in.

“Hey princess, you are my favorite model. I really, really love you,” a third follower poured his heart out.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s facial features.

“Pretty, pretty, pretty. You are a beautiful angel. You always look happy, so keep it up,” they wrote.

Some users also posted words and phrases like “splendid pic” “super sexy,” and “great bod,” to express their admiration for Marona. Meanwhile, other fans opted for a millennial approach and showered her with countless heart, kiss, and fire emoji.

Apart from her fans, many fellow IG models also liked the snap, including Polish model Veronica Bielik and Lilla Keresztely.

A few days ago, Marona had shared two more pictures from the same shoot to provide her fans with a detailed look at her outfit. The post garnered an additional 9,000 likes.