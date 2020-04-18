Sommer Ray Flaunts Flawless Figure In One-Piece Swimsuit Alongside Her Mom

American model Sommer Ray stunned fans on social media after she posted a series of snapshots that displayed her perfect figure on Saturday, April 18. The bombshell shared the post with her 25 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 23-year-old, who is most famously known for her fitness regimen, was photographed in front of an orange background for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. Sommer radiated as she posed alongside her mother while they both sat down. She shared a pout and directed her gaze into the camera’s lens in most of the snapshots, with the exception of one in which she smiled widely. Her long, highlighted brunette-blond hair cascaded down her back and over her shoulders, as she wore it naturally in curls, meanwhile her mother sported her locks in waves.

Sommer wore a full face of makeup that complemented her tanned complexion, including foundation, light bronzer, highlighted, sculpted eyebrows, dark eyeliner, gold eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. However, it was the model’s flawless and fit figure that stole the show, as she flaunted it in a swimsuit.

The bathing suit, which was a one-piece, featured two thick straps that went over her shoulder and down her back. The garment was designed with a pinstripe pattern that featured several hues, including white, black, and gray. The swimwear further featured a plunging neckline as it exposed a bit of cleavage. Meanwhile, the one-pieces’ briefs were designed with a high-waisted cut that successfully showed off Sommer’s curvy hips and slim midriff. Her mother also rocked a similar swimsuit.

Sommer accessorized the look with a pair of large hoop earrings, several bracelets, and a number of rings.

In the post’s caption, she expressed that she missed her mother dearly, following the sentiment with a sad face emoji and a yellow heart emoji.

The slideshow was met with instantaneous and widespread approval from tens of thousands of Sommer’s fans, amassing more than 540,000 likes in the first two hours after going live. An additional 1,900 followers also took to the comments section to praise and compliment the model on her figure, her looks, and her beauty.

“You are so pretty,” one user commented.

“You look so good, Sommer,” a second fan added.

“Such a beautiful family,” a third follower chimed in.

“You both look so amazing,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Sommer has shared a number of hot bikini-clad shots of herself on social media as of late. On April 9, Sommer wowed fans as she alternated between three different bikinis that showed off her killer curves, per The Inquisitr. The popular series garnered more than 1.3 million likes.