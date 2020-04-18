Kelsie Jean Smeby Looks Red Hot In Plunging Crop Top & Skintight Skirt On Instagram

Kelsie Jean Smeby looked red hot in a gorgeous, yet revealing ensemble for one of her Instagram updates on Saturday evening. She showed off her modeling skills and her personality in the sexy shots.

In the racy post, Kelsie sizzled in a skimpy red crop top. The shirt featured short sleeves and a plunging neckline that flaunted her toned arms and abundant cleavage.

She added a matching miniskirt that clung tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. Her flat tummy, rock hard abs, and killer legs were also on display in the pics. She accessorized the look with dangling earrings, a pendant and chain around her neck, and red heels.

In the first photo, Kelsie held up a glass of wine as she sat with her legs crossed. She winked at the camera with her lips parted. The second shot featured the model drinking her wine as she looked away from the camera. In the third pic she put her glass down and climbed onto all fours while posing on her couch with a big smile on her face.

Kelsie wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. The straight strands cascaded down her back.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. Her dolled up look included long, mascara-covered lashes, thick black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and define brows. She added illuminated glow to her skin with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the look with bright red lipstick on her plump pout.

Kelsie’s 660,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 6,200 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Admirers also flooded the comments section with over 160 messages.

“You’re so so so gorgeous…. I want to look just like you,” one follower said.

“You are one fine looking woman,” another said.

“Cheers.. you’re sooooooooo beautiful and sooooooooo sexy,” a third social media user wrote.

“Your red style is unbelievable!” a fourth person stated.

Kelsie Jean is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in sexy outfits such as plunging tops, scanty lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently thrilled fans when she served up some sexy looks in a sheer lace yellow lingerie set. To date, that post has racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 230 comments.