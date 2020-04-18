Lisa Lanceford Knocks Out High-Intensity Circuit In Green Sports Bra And Shorts

Lisa Lanceford added a new High-Intensity Interval Training workout to her Instagram page on Saturday.

With her hair in a messy bun and dressed in a green sports bra with a pair of black shorts, the British fitness trainer kicked things off with a set of alternating bicep curls with a resistance band. For this exercise, she stepped on the center of the band and pulled each of its handles upward one after the other, hinging the movement at her elbows.

Then she moved on to doing a set of Hawaiian squats. This meant that she had to place one heel onto her opposite knee and then bend the active leg.

She followed those with a set of bunny hops into sprawls. The hops were actuals two low jumps which she did with her torso bent at the waist. After that, she sprung forward onto her hands and kicked her legs out behind her until she assumed a plank position.

Lisa tackled a set of ice-skaters next. These were lateral jumps and Lisa tucked one foot behind the other, every time she landed.

Then, in the fifth and final video of the series, she lay on the grass for a set of alternating elbow-to knee crunches.

In her caption, Lisa explained that the exercises should be done at varying intervals depending on the fitness level of the person attempting them. Beginners should do each exercise for 15 seconds with 45-second breaks. Those at an intermediate fitness level should do them each for 30 seconds, she wrote, and rest for the same amount of time. Finally, advanced fitness enthusiasts should do 45 seconds of each move and then take 15-second breaks in between.

The entire workout should be repeated three times, she also instructed.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times as of this writing and close to 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans complimented her physique.

“We’re in quarantine and Lisa is looking like a snack,” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment. “She looks in even better shape now than when we weren’t in quarantine. ” Love you, Lisa.”

“You are looking amazing as always,” another wrote.

Others seemed impressed by the workout she demonstrated.

“Ahh this looks intense!! Awesome as alwaysssss,” a third commented.

“These workouts are killer! I think it’s so awesome how you are helping with your app!” a fourth gushed.