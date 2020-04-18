Celeste Bright Stuns In A High-Waisted Pink Bikini While Spending A ‘Lazy’ Saturday At The Beach

Celeste Bright took to her Instagram account on Saturday evening to reveal another stunning bathing suit snap for her fans. She showed off her beach body as she spent a “lazy” day in the sand.

In the racy shot, Celeste looked drop dead gorgeous in a pink bikini. The top boasted thin straps that flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders, and gave fans a peek at her ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist while flashing her long, lean legs and curvy hips. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display in the photo.

She sat in the sand under a large pink and white beach tent to help shade her from the sun. She leaned back with one leg bent and her hand on the ground. Her other hand was raised above her head for the pose as she gave a steamy look into the camera.

Celeste wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look included thick lashes and black eyeliner. She also rocked pink eye shadow to match her bikini and defined brows. She complemented her glowing bronzed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. The glam look was completed with light pink lipstick.

Celeste’s 667,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love for the pic. The post raked in more than 7,800 likes in less than an hour after its upload. Fans also hit up the comments section with nearly 100 messages for the model.

“This is super adorable,” one follower wrote.

“Your body is perfect and you are striking!” another stated.

“You are the most beautiful girl that I have ever seen in my life. Keep the photos coming. They are one of the only things putting a smile on my face at the current time,” a third comment read.

“U look gorgeous Celeste lots of love,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Fans know that Celeste isn’t shy about showing off her petite figure for her online snaps. She’s often spotted sporting tiny tops, skintight pants, and scanty bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste most recently wowed her followers when she donned a white crop top and high-waisted jeans on the beach. To date, that pic has earned more than 20,000 likes and over 190 comments.