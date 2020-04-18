Nina Dobrev Enlists Shaun White To Help Her Wash Groceries In Comical Video

Shaun forced a laughing Nina to take a drink while the two were rinsing off various grocery store purchases.

Nina Dobrev encouraged her fans to wash all their groceries in her latest Instagram upload. However, while she was demonstrating how to clean various items, some of her fans noticed that her arms were looking a bit hairy. As reported by People, this is because the freckled limbs actually belonged to Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

On Saturday, Nina took to Instagram to share her comedic instructional video with her 19.4 million followers. In the caption of her post, The Vampire Diaries star explained her actions. She noted that some reports have suggested that the COVID-19 virus can survive on packaging and produce. To protect herself, she’s been taking “extra measures” by washing all her purchases.

Nina was shown standing in front of her kitchen sink as she spoke. She was rocking a black dress with buttons down the front, and she was wearing her hair down in natural waves.

“I know that everyone has been talking about washing your hands, and that is super important,” Nina said. “But it’s also important to wash your groceries when coming back from the store.”

As she spoke, she appeared to be moving her hands, which were covered by a pair of plastic gloves. However, as some of her fans noted, the freckled hands and arms did not appear to be her own upon closer inspection.

“Omg I was thinking when did her arms get so hairy,” read one response to her post.

“Took me a while to realise that it’s not her arms,” another fan wrote.

“Never knew u had a wrist tattoo,” remarked actress Ruby Rose.

It was the tattoo that gave the identity of Nina’s costar away. She and Shaun are rumored to be dating, and they’re seemingly also self-quarantining together.

As Nina’s video continued, Shaun’s hands were shown squirting some soap on his gloves and washing an avocado. He made Nina start giggling when he tossed the fruit aside so that it knocked the bottle of soap over and bounced into the sink. She began laughing even harder when Shaun grabbed a bottle of juice, unscrewed the lid, and held it up to her lips so that she was forced to take a drink.

“Usually I like to wash it before I drink it,” Nina said as Shaun tried and failed to screw the lid back onto the bottle.

“But, you know, sometimes you break the rules.”

As of this writing, Nina’s video has racked up over 293,000 likes from her followers.

Nina’s fans seem to enjoy her content related to the coronavirus. Last month, she shared another well-received video that showed her trying to find some toilet paper at a grocery store. Her efforts proved fruitless, but she managed to get her hands on an alternative that her fans in hysterics: kitty litter.