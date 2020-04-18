Gabrielle Union Looks Gorgeous In A Series Of Sweet Family Snaps

Actress Gabrielle Union charmed her 15.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sweet series of snaps featuring her husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, and their daughter, Kaavia James. While not all of the Union-Wade family were in the snaps, the photos Gabrielle shared captured some joyful moments.

The photos were taken at their home, based on the geotag Gabrielle included, and they headed outside to their patio area. The trio posed on a white couch, with lush greenery visible in the background. Dwyane rocked a pair of pale pink sweatpants and a matching pale pink hoodie for a casual yet polished look. Gabrielle, on the other hand, showed a bit more skin in a denim mini dress. She had the sleeves of the mini dress rolled up in cuffs for a more casual vibe, and had the zipper along the front pulled down a bit. Though her cleavage wasn’t on display, she still showed off plenty of her toned legs.

Kaavia perched on the crisp white couch and rocked a gray dress paired with gray boots for an adorable look. In the first snap, the trio were all smiling as they looked at the camera. Gabrielle’s hair was pulled up in a sleek bun, with some side swept bangs framing her face.

In the second snap, Dwyane was looking away from the camera and gazing down at Kaavia. The third shot was a close-up view of Kaavia’s face, with Gabrielle looking blurred int he background. Gabrielle shared several more snaps, all with slight variations in their positions, as they posed for the family shots.

Her followers absolutely loved the sweet update, and the post racked up over 176,000 likes within just two hours, including a like from singer Kelly Rowland. The post also received 1,016 comments from Gabrielle’s eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Kaav stole the show again,” one fan said, loving the sassy poses the duo’s daughter was striking in the pictures.

“Wow what a portrait,” another follower added, including a string of clapping hands emoji in the comment.

“This baby is a joy to see on my timeline, the captions cracks me up,” another commented.

“Beautiful family!” one fan said.

While Gabrielle was only showing off her legs in her latest post, she is also not afraid to flaunt her sculpted physique in much skimpier attire. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a tiny two-piece swimsuit with a floral print. She was stepping out of a pool with a glass of wine in her hand and flashing a huge smile for the camera in the sizzling shot.