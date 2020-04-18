WWE Rumors: Details On Vince McMahon’s Ridiculous Plans For The Revival Revealed

Dash Wilder also appeared to confirm the rumor on his Twitter account.

The Revival — Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder — were released from their WWE deals earlier this month after refusing to sign new deals with the company. Rumor has it that they wanted more creative control over their storylines and booking, but their requests must have been denied. However, before they were released, Vince McMahon reportedly wanted to give the former Tag Team Champions a terrible gimmick.

As documented by BodySlam, the WWE chairman wanted to turn them into a comedy duo with new attire, different theme music, and a goofy attitude. The article also includes some images which detail their proposed attire, showing the team wearing colorful singlets, tights, bowties and extravagant headgear.

As noted by Sportskeeda, one fan wasn’t convinced by the report, and decided to ask Wilder — who now goes by the name Cash Wheeler — about WWE’s plans on Twitter. The former WWE superstar responded by “plead[ing] the fifth,” suggesting that the report is accurate.

However, this isn’t the first time that this rumor has come up. As The Inquisitr previously reported, WWE teased the pair’s comedy gimmick on television by having them fall over on the way to the ring during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

According to the report, the team’s old-school sensibilities didn’t align with McMahon’s modern vision for their characters. Furthermore, McMahon supposedly planned on giving comedy gimmicks to every performer who refused to sign a new deal, presumably to hurt their credibility before they joined a rival promotion.

Instead, the team was removed from television until the company finally released them. However, as The Inquisitr previously documented, Dave Meltzer said that they were released when they were because All Elite Wrestling — the promotion that they’re expected to join in the coming weeks — won’t be putting on live shows for the foreseeable future.

“I think, number one, it was a Friday. Number two, it’s a very unique time and the feeling that it would be kind of buried in the news today with everything else and it pretty much was. I don’t know that it’s because AEW taped so much TV that they’re going to get, you know, because the thing you don’t want is the guys showing up on AEW television right away but six weeks is okay, or whatever it is, seven weeks, eight weeks.”

It remains to be seen when the former WWE superstars will appear on AEW television, but they’ve teased joining the company for months, so it’s bound to happen eventually.