Corinna Kopf Poses On Her Coffee Table In New Instagram Photo

Instagram model and YouTube star Corinna Kopf stuns in her latest Instagram photo.

Instagram model and YouTube star Corinna Kopf treated her Instagram followers to a glamorous new photo on Friday poised upon her grey coffee table in her new Las Angeles, California mansion.

The 24-year-old Illinois native laid hunched over on the coffee table, looking over her shoulder at the camera. She flipped through a large black and white coffee table book filled with photos of fashion models. Kopf, who is known to show off plenty of skin and sport more provocative outfits in her Instagram photos, went for a more conservative look this time. She wore a long buttondown cream trench coat.

Kopf wore her blonde hair down in natural waves and went for a simple, dewy makeup look. She sported light pink lipstick, a slight blush on her cheeks and mascara. She appeared to have been soaking up plenty of sun lately, showing off her tan skin with a slight sunburn visible on her nose.

Even in quarantine the model had perfectly manicured pink nails and accessorized with gold rings. Her infamous ‘David’s Vlogs’ tattoo, which she got as a nod to her friend YouTuber David Dobrik, was visible in black ink on her index figure.

Kopf appeared to be making the most of quarantine as she leisurely flipped through the reading material, a glass of white wine in front of her. The model has been social distancing alone in her recently purchased luxurious California home, accompanied only by her beloved dog Carl.

As usual, Kopf’s photo got lots of attention online and racked up more than 200,000 likes in only a couple of hours. She boasts more than 4.1 million followers on the platform overall and a whopping 1.6 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Social media users took to the comment section of the model’s recent post to gush over her good looks even while in quarantine.

“I can’t take my eyes off you, outstanding look!” one person wrote.

“How can someone be so pretty?” another person asked.

Some Instagram users recognized the photography book that the model was flipping through as a housewarming gift that YouTuber and comedian Jason Nash gifted Kopf when she bought her first home.

“Isn’t that the book Jason bought you?” one person remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kopf has been active on social media throughout the coronavirus pandemic, even though she has not been able to be with her friends. One of her most recent photos taken last week earned over 800,000 likes.