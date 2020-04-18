Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Lacy Thong Bodysuit

Lindsey Pelas stunned in her newest sexy upload, much to her 9 million followers’ delight. The model wore an elaborate, cream-colored bodysuit that showcased her derriere.

Lindsey had her back to the camera in the sultry snapshot, turning her head to look at the lens. She gave some serious bedroom eyes. She held one hand to her cheek, the other hand resting on her thigh.

The three-quarter sleeve garment featured sheer fabric on the sleeves and back, the end of the sleeves coated in lace. The bodice of the ensemble, including the thong, was made up of intricate lace. The outfit boasted a mock turtleneck and a large, keyhole cutout in the back that showed off the model’s tanned skin. The fabric was tied into a bow directly above her booty.

The bodysuit showcased Lindsey’s hourglass figure, including her buxom bust. Her curvaceous derriere was on full display in the risqué picture. She paired the ensemble with thigh-high taupe socks.

She completed the look with dainty diamond earrings and a silver bangle bracelet.

Her hair was dark at the roots, quickly transitioning into the platinum shade she is known for, giving her tresses an ombre look. Her blond curls were styled away from her face, and fell down her back in sultry waves.

Lindsey’s soft brown brows arched high above her sea green eyes. She wore a bronze shadow on her lids that nearly reached her brow bone. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards, giving her a slight cat-eye look. Her cheeks were contoured and brushed with bronzer and highlighter, making her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was painted with a dusty rose lipstick.

The blond bombshell’s 9 million Instagram followers flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to tell her what they thought of the sexy image. Some users opted to comment with simply heart or flame emoji, while others shared lengthier messages with Lindsey.

“Natural beauty,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the compliment.

“U look so good babe,” followed another.

“Damn!” exclaimed a third fan.

“Hubba hubba,” said a fourth follower.

As Lindsey Pelas fans and The Inquistir readers know, she often shares sultry images on her Instagram grid and story, leaving her followers thirsty for more. One of her most recent uploads featured her flaunting her cleavage in a low-cut shirt. Her hourglass figure was on display, with her voluptuous bust the focal point of the sexy shot.