Donald Trump Blasts ‘Rude And Nasty’ Democrats In String Of Tweets On Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Donald Trump took aim at Democrats in a string of tweets on Saturday, calling them “RUDE and NASTY” after some reportedly pressed Vice President Mike Pence during a call on coronavirus response and relief efforts.

The president took to Twitter on Saturday to blast members of his opposing party, saying they were not grateful for the updates that Pence gave them during a conference call on Friday on the progress against the coronavirus. Trump said that Democrats were not satisfied with the update, and instead treated Pence poorly.

“They were RUDE and NASTY,” Trump wrote. “This is their political playbook, and they will use it right up to the election on November 3rd. They will not change because they feel that this is the only way they can win. America will not be fooled!!!”

Some Democrats had criticized Trump for what they saw as a lack of preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic, noting that there has not been adequate testing and the federal government has not done enough to help distribute needed medical supplies and equipment.

The call with Pence was the subject of a Friday report from Politico that noted some Senate Democrats had grown upset with Trump’s tweets calling for people to “liberate” a series of states led by Democratic governors. The report noted that many have grown impatient with the Trump administration and that some involved on the call were “livid” with the lack of clear answers from Pence on national testing for the coronavirus.

The report noted that even the mild-mannered Angus King, an independent senator from Maine who caucuses with Democrats, grew angry and accused the administration of having a “dereliction of duty.”

“I have never been so mad about a phone call in my life,” King reportedly said after the call.

Others pressed Pence during the call to ask Trump to stop using Twitter to promote protests against state governments, as he had been accused of doing on Friday with calls to “liberate” states. Many pushed back against Trump, accusing him of inciting violence and putting people in danger.

Trump’s tweet on Saturday blasting the “RUDE and NASTY” Democrats highlights the growing tensions surrounding the easing of coronavirus measures. Trump has been joined by a number of conservative media figures in calling for society to begin reopening states, bringing people back to work, but a number of governors from both parties have stood firm on the idea of holding these measures in place for weeks to come.