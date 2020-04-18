Lauren Simpson Flaunts Toned Body In Sports Bra And Shorts For New Upper Body Workout Video

Australian fitness model Lauren Simpson focused on her upper body in the latest workout series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a black sports bra and a matching pair of shorts, Lauren started the workout with a series of dumbbell rows. For this exercise, she stood with her feet shoulder-width apart and bent forward at the waist, with the weights raised in front of her. Then she pulled the dumbells back and alternated between holding them vertically on horizontally.

Then she moved on to doing Arnold presses. She kneeled on an exercise mat for this one and held the weights up to her shoulders. Then she raised them upward, pushing them a quarter of the way and then fully.

A combination of front and lateral raises came next which were followed by a set of bicep curls into shoulder presses. Then, in the final video of the series, she lay on her back for a combo of chest presses and skull crushers. Starting with the weights held vertically at her sides, she raised them above her chest and then lowered them towards her head.

In her caption, Lauren instructed her followers to do 12 to 15 repetitions per exercise for three or four rounds. She also wrote that she used 4 kg weights for the workout which translates to about 9 pounds.

The post has been liked more than 10,000 times and over 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed eagerness to attempt the workout.

“Can’t wait to do this tomorrow!” one fan wrote before adding a duo of fire emoji to their comment.

She also got lots of compliments on her workout attire.

“Saved lovely – I like the look of this one!,” another added. “P.S. I NEED this crop in my life woah!! Looks awesome on you!!”

“Glad to see your are doing well, looking healthy, and In good spirits,” a third Instagram user wrote.

Her gold dumbells also got some attention.

“The gold dumbbells are so cool, that’s the kind of bling I’m aiming for,” a fourth supporter commented.

While this most recent workout series focused on her arms and shoulders, in her previous post she targeted her lower body. Armed with her gold dumbbells and rocking a lavender sports bra and shorts, she completed a circuit that included split squats, Romanian deadlifts, elevated goblet squats, reverse hypers, frog pumps and more.

“Never underestimate HOME WORKOUTS,” Lauren wrote in the caption.