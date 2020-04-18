Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Voluptuous Curves In A Semi-Sheer Bodysuit

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a semi-sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The snap was taken in front of a plain white background, so Ashley’s bold ensemble and tantalizing curves were the focal point of the shot.

The look Ashley wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. Ashley has worn pieces from the brand countless times on her Instagram page before, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The bodysuit Ashley rocked covered every inch of her skin, and featured a high neckline and long sleeves. However, the look was crafted from a semi-sheer beige material with a bold black print incorporated. The outline of her dark underwear was visible beneath the bodysuit, which gave the ensemble a seductive vibe.

The bodysuit also had a figure-hugging fit that clung to every inch of Ashley’s curves, showing off her hourglass physique to perfection. The photo was cropped just above her knees so not all of her legs were visible in the frame, but there was still plenty for her fans to love.

Ashley went full glam with her beauty look, and was absolutely stunning in the shot. The buxom bombshell parted her blond locks in the middle, and her long tresses cascaded down her chest in a sleek style. She opted for a bold brow to frame her gorgeous blue eyes, and went for soft tones in her eye makeup. She finished off the look with a very pale pink lip gloss that added an ethereal vibe to the overall look.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 6,800 likes within just two hours, including a like from bombshell Lindsey Pelas. It also received 87 comments within the same time span.

“Wow!! Stunning!!!” one fan commented.

“Girl… you need to do a makeup tutorial!!!!! I need to know how to apply my makeup like you!!! You always look stunning, I look like a hot mess 90% of the time, lol,” one fan said, loving Ashley’s beauty look.

“You are simply gorgeous,” one follower added.

“You can wear that wherever you want!” another said, referencing Ashley’s caption.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley posted a snap in which she rocked a pair of skintight black leggings that showcased her voluptuous curves and a red sports bra by the brand Shefit. Ashley’s blond locks were up in a high ponytail and she had a generous swipe of highlighter on her cheekbone, which was illuminated in the shot.