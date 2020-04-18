Natalie Gauvreau Shows Off Major Skin In A Low-Cut Tank Top, Poses While Sitting On A Toilet

Canadian model Natalie Gauvreau, who uses the moniker Sexy Nat G on Instagram, recently took to her page and treated her 4.7 million followers to a series of steamy photographs that were captured in her toilet.

In the snaps, which were uploaded to the photo-sharing website on Saturday, April 18, Natalie could be seen rocking a see-through, white tank top that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her nipples. She teamed the risque top with a pair of skimpy white panties. To ramp up the glam, she completed her attire with high-heeled PVC sandals. The post can be viewed on Instagram.

Natalie sported a full face of makeup in keeping with her style. The application comprised a beige foundation that rendered her skin a flawless matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, wore a mocha shade of lipstick, light gray eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with nose contouring and well-defined eyebrows.

What’s more, Natalie wore her blond tresses in soft waves and allowed them to fall over her shoulders and back. She also had her nails painted with a white polish to complement her ensemble.

To pose for the snap, she could be seen sitting on a colorful toilet seat with her panties pulled down to her knees. To the excitement of her fans, Natalie posted not one, not two, but four pics from the photoshoot.

In the first picture, she slightly bent her body to flash ample cleavage and sexily gazed at the camera. In the second one, Natalie sat up straight and tugged at the straps of her tank top. In the third photograph, she struck a side pose, held her hair, and seductively parted her lips. In the fourth and last snap, she looked at the camera and raised her index finger to strike a pose.

In the caption, Natalie wrote that before the COVID-19 pandemic, she never thought that toilet paper would become a rare commodity. She added that she now uses it very carefully instead of wasting it.

With eight hours of posting, the pictures garnered more than 151,000 likes and 3,500-plus comments.

“The fact that I’m sitting in this same position right now is weird, lol,” one of her fans commented.

“Are we really going to ignore the fact that you are the most beautiful woman in the world?” another user wrote.

“So pretty. And that’s an awesome looking toilet! I want one!” a third follower chimed in.

Other fans used words and phrases like “what a stunner,” “you’re gorgeous,” and “the hottest,” to let Natalie know how much they adore her.

The snap was also liked by Francia James, Vicky Aisha, Rianna Conner Carpenter, and Lily Adrianne.