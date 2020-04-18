Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Crop Top

The Canadian model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Saturday, April 18, Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

In the tantalizing photo, the 26-year-old posed in what appears to be a living room with a bookshelf in the background. She sat with her shoulders back on an off-white leather couch. Laurence lifted up one of her hands and tilted her head, as she gazed directly into the camera, smiling brightly.

The Instagram star flaunted her fantastic figure in a black, plunging cropped wrap top and a pair of coordinating bottoms, manufactured by the clothing company, PrettyLittleThing. The ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Laurence finished off the look with gold hoop earrings and a matching pendant necklace.

For the photo, the tattooed model wore her honey-colored hair down and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. She made her gorgeous green eyes pop with black eyeliner and voluminous lashes. The model also sported sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Your smile is contagious @lolobe4,” gushed a fan, adding both a red heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“What a lovely picture of you. Your eyes and smile are so beautiful to look at,” added a different devotee.

“You’re such a hottie with a body of an angel,” said another follower.

“You are so beautiful! Amazing smile!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Laurence engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture that showed her wearing a skintight workout set from the clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.