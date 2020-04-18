Kate Beckinsale Rocks Stiletto Boots And Squats Down To Convince Her Kitty To Get Inside A Tape Square

Kate was also rocking a cardigan that her rumored boyfriend has been pictured wearing.

Kate Beckinsale looked stylish in a pair of stiletto boots for her latest social media update costarring one of her popular Persian kitties. On Saturday, the Underworld actress took to Instagram to share a video of her attempt at getting her gray-and-white cat, Clive, to participate in a viral cat challenge. Unfortunately, the kitty wasn’t interested in cooperating with Kate.

For her funny home video, Kate rocked a white T-shirt and a red-and-black sweater cardigan that featured a leopard-print pattern. The eye-catching cardigan has also made an appearance on the Instagram page of the actress’ rumored boyfriend, Goody Grace. The musician posted a photo of himself rocking it last month, and Kate responded with the words “Cardigan game” and two flame emoji.

Kate completed her chic ensemble with a pair of black leggings and black stiletto boots with silver heels. Her pants and boots were both so tight that it was impossible to tell where one began and the other ended.

Kate was demonstrating her balance and leg strength by squatting down in the thin high heels. She had created a square out of white tape, and Clive was standing behind it. Kate expected him to be drawn to the tape square like so many other felines are, but he never got inside it. Instead, he looked up at Kate and sat down near her foot. The actress had her chin resting on her hands and her elbows on her knees as she addressed the fluffy feline.

“Well, don’t look at me,” she said. “You’re supposed to be magically drawn to this tape square.”

Kate tried crawling over to the square and pointing at it, and she even scooted Clive across her hardwood floor a bit to rouse him into action. However, he just proceeded to look disinterested. Kate’s Pomeranian, Myf, eventually came to see what was going on. He settled down underneath a bar chair and watched the proceedings. Kate’s audience also included whoever was behind the camera. At one point in the video, the camera operator could be heard trying to stifle a laugh.

Kate’s post also included two snapshots of the actress sitting inside the tape square with her legs pulled up to her chest. Clive was looking at her in the first picture, and he was looking at the mystery photographer in the second photo.

As of this writing, Kate’s post has received over 105,000 likes and 2,700 comments. A few of her followers suggested that Clive wasn’t broken, as she suggested in her caption.

“It worked. Your cat made you go to the spot,” one fan remarked.

“Seems like it worked perfectly, she looked at you disdainfully and then had you do it for her,” another commenter wrote. “Cat is in full working order.”