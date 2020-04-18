Pamela Anderson Goes Nearly Naked In Sexy New Photo

Pamela Anderson wowed her 1 million Instagram followers in her most recent upload, posing almost naked on a beach while kissing a horse. Like the rest of her Instagram aesthetic, this shot was in black-and-white.

The Playboy model posed from the side in the sexy image, pouting her lips as she leaned in close to the black equine. She cupped the horse’s chin with one hand, her other hand holding tight on the reigns.

She kneeled in the sand as waves crashed in front of her. Her toned physique was on full display, her hourglass figure the center point of the sultry snapshot. Pamela flaunted her ample cleavage and buxom bust, her arm and elbow carefully covering the NSFW parts. She appeared to wear an extremely skimpy thong that snaked its way over her hip and onto her derriere. The photo was cropped right at her booty.

Her iconic platinum locks were beachy and windswept, tumbling down her back in messy waves. Her hair was darker at the root, but quickly transitioned into blond, giving it a slight ombre effect. Her tresses were styled in layers, with some pieces falling at her shoulders, while other strands reached the middle of her back.

Though the photo was undated, Pamela frequently shares throwback images on her Instagram account.

The Baywatch star’s makeup was mostly hidden by her hair. Her feathery lashes were coated with black mascara. Her cheeks were contoured, and her cheekbones popped. She wore lipstick on her plump pout.

Pamela’s followers flocked to the comments section of the image in droves, complimenting her sexy look. While many chose to comment with emoji, other fans left lengthier messages for the model.

In one hour, the photo received 7,500 likes and more than 100 comments.

“Beautiful picture Pam. It’s like power and weakness and you hold the power. That horse has no chance,” wrote one follower.

“True woman,” commented a second social media user, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji.

“Cute,” shared a third fan, using the unicorn emoji.

“Gorgeous!!!” declared a fourth follower.

Other fans left rows of hearts and flame emoji.

As The Inquisitr reported, this is just Pamela’s latest upload featuring a horse on her Instagram grid. She recently shared a sexy shot of herself topless and lying on a blanket as a horse stood beside her. The picture appeared to be part of a country western-themed shoot, as Pamela wore a cowboy hat on her head.