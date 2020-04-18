Kinsey Wolanski Shows Off Cleavage In Plunging Skintight Workout Top

American model Kinsey Wolanski inspired fans around the world on social media after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself working out on Saturday, April 18. The internet sensation took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.7 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 23-year-old took center stage in the image as she posed inside of a gym amid equipment and machinery. She exuded a sultry, yet sweet vibe as she stood up, rested her right hand on some equipment, and stared down the camera with a pout on her face. Her long blond hair was styled in a half-up ponytail as it fell down her back and over her shoulders in large waves.

Kinsey rocked a full face of makeup that complemented her fair skin tone, including eyeliner, eyelash extensions, bronzer, highlighter, foundation, a light-pink lipstick, and eyeshadow. However it was her curvaceous figure that demanded the most attention in the snapshot as she rocked a flattering workout ensemble.

Up top, Kinsey opted for an athletic bra that had several cut-outs in the front. The top, which was black, featured two thick straps that went over Kinsey’s shoulder and down her back. The sporty garment also provided support in the chest area as it tightly hugged Kinsey’s full-figured assets. An ample amount of the model’s cleavage was also exposed as the bra was designed with a plunge.

Kinsey paired the top with a pair of black skintight leggings that showed off her curvy figure, particularly her hips and flat tummy. As the leggings only reached down to Kinsey’s knees, her toned legs were also partly visible in the photo.

She finished the look off with a black bomber jacket that looked to be made out of a water-resistant material.

In the post’s caption, Kinsey revealed that she was indeed in her garage for her “daily” workout session. She also indicated that the athletic outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The update was met with a lot of support from Kinsey’s fans and amassed more than 115,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 600 people also took to the comments section to praise the model on her figure, looks, and dedication.

“You are just so stunning and awesome,” one user commented.

“Get it girl,” a second person added.

“Beauty as always,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Kinsey, you are fire,” a fourth fan admitted.

Kinsey has served up a number of sizzling looks on her social media as of late. On April 16, she wowed fans after she rocked a white plunging top that showed off her famous assets, and a pair of faded denim jeans, per The Inquisitr. The post accumulated more than 277,000 likes.