Elizabeth Warren Says Donald Trump ‘Has Failed Abysmally’ As President

In an interview broadcast on Saturday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts slammed President Donald Trump, saying that his leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic is putting lives at risk.

Per The Hill, speaking with MSNBC anchor Joy Reid, Warren said that Trump is failing as president and not acting as a leader should during a crisis.

“He has failed abysmally in that and he has also failed just in the notion of what he’s telling people. Saying liberate — free Michigan, Virginia. Encouraging people to come out and trying to turn this health crisis into a political rally for himself.”

“That is absolutely the wrong kind of leadership. It is the kind of leadership that puts lives at risk, and it is the kind of leadership that undermines the very strength of this country,” the senator added, referring to Trump’s support for protesters in states such as Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia.

Trump has repeatedly voiced support for protest movements calling for an end to stay-at-home orders. Notably, the president urged protesters to “liberate” a slew of states with Democratic governors. According to Trump, some of the restrictions imposed by the governors are “tough,” and protesters have every right to oppose them.

All three states Trump apparently believes need to be liberated are potential general election swing states. Trump’s tweets and statements faced strong pushback from Democratic politicians, including Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, who said that the president is not only “fomenting domestic rebellion,” but also undermining his own administrations efforts to contain the coronavirus.

As Inslee pointed out, the main reason public gatherings have been banned is to stop the spread of COVID-19 and, unless Americans follow social distancing guidelines, the virus will keep coming back, which could force the government to impose even stricter measures in order to curb it.

After slamming Trump, Warren drew a contrast between him and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee. Unlike Trump, Warren argued, Biden “cares” about all Americans and would know how to respond and govern during a crisis.

“Right now we have a president of the United States who thinks only about himself, who has no empathy for other human beings,” Warren said.

.@SenWarren: #Trump can't fire a free press, he can't fire Congress, and he sure can't fire me. We're on top of him. We're going to stay on top of him for oversight.

Once considered a strong contender in the Democratic Party’s presidential primaries, Warren failed to make a significant impact in the race. The senator did not win a single state, coming in third in her home state of Massachusetts.

Biden — whom Warren has officially endorsed — has vowed to pick a female running mate, but the Massachusetts senator is apparently not being considered for the position.

According to reports, of the former White House hopefuls, Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota have a decent chance of becoming Biden’s running mate. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois are reportedly high on Biden’s list as well.