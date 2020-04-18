Actor Nick Cordero Facing Leg Amputation Due To Coronavirus

A new update on actor Nick Cordero’s battle with coronavirus has emerged. The Waitress star has had a difficult journey in trying to beat this virus and now reports reveal that one of his legs will be amputated due to the illness.

Nick’s wife Amanda Kloots has been regularly sharing updates on her husband’s condition on her Instagram page. On Sunday, she noted via her Instagram stories that there had been some disappointing news for the family.

As has been noted in previous updates, the doctors have been trying to deal with blood flow issues in Nick’s legs. Amanda recently explained that the doctors were not sure if he would be able to walk again when and if he recovered, but they were trying everything they could.

In Amanda’s new updates, she shares that there has been a change in how the doctors are approaching this. Nick recently had a surgery that doctors hoped would clear this issue up, and they have had him on blood thinners to try to prevent clotting issues. Unfortunately, the blood thinners themselves were starting to cause problems.

Due to the blood thinners, Nick’s blood pressure wasn’t where the doctors wanted it to be and he was experiencing some internal bleeding in his intestines. He has since been taken off the blood thinners, but that will leave him prone to blood clots. Unfortunately, that prompted the doctors to recommend amputation of Nick’s right leg.

The amputation was slated to take place on Sunday. To make matters even more difficult, Nick remains unconscious. As Amanda noted in her updates, this is now Day 18 and though he has made some progress, he is still in dire condition.

Amanda also shared in her Instagram stories that she was pleading for a miracle. She said she just wants him to wake up and to be able to see him, hold his hand, and touch his face.

Nick’s wife also posted a number of clips that others had posted on Instagram showing a big dance party for the star. The family has many people dancing and rooting for Nick to wake up and Amanda clearly isn’t giving up hope.

As E! Online details, Nick is at an especially crucial point in this process. Amanda previously explained that his lungs and heart are now working on their own for the first time in a while. However, he remains on a ventilator and medication for his heart.

The leg amputation is a development that is understandably disappointing to Amanda and Nick’s loved ones. The doctors are clearly hoping that by taking this difficult step, it will be for the greater good in giving Nick a better chance at recovering. Everybody will be anxious for updates as they hope for Nick to regain consciousness and pull through this frightening coronavirus experience.