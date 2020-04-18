Rita Ora Shares Stunning Selfie While Advocating For Healthcare Workers

Rita Ora took to Instagram to advertise a virtual event that will raise funds to help fight the pandemic.

English singer Rita Ora took to Instagram recently to share a stunning new selfie and to promote the virtual event, One World: Together At Home, which will take place on Saturday, April 18.

Ora appeared to be in her own bedroom at home in her North London mansion. She sat atop her white bedspread to snap the photo. She held the camera out with one arm and held the other behind her head. Even in quarantine, she decided to go with a full face of makeup, complete with winged eyeliner, mascara, light eyeshadow and some pink lipstick.

She wore her blonde hair up in a half updo, the front portion of her hair pulled up to the top of her head with a pink scrunchie. She appeared comfortable and casual in a simple blue v-neck sweater, pouting her lips for the camera.

Never one to forget accessories, Ora wore diamond earrings and gold bangles on her wrist. She also wore several gold and silver dangling necklaces with charms hanging off. The singer’s post got lots of attention online and quickly accumulated over 200,000 likes.

In her caption, the singer reminded fans that she will be joining in on the One World concert, a type of virtual music festival that was organized by a number of big name celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey. It will include a livestream performance by a number of popular musical artists such as John Legend, Hozier, Ellie Goulding, Charlie Puth and more. The purpose of the event is to raise money to help fight against the coronavirus pandemic. It is also meant to encourage people to stay home and stay safe during this time.

Ora’s caption called upon her followers to join her in participating in the event and to show their appreciation towards the medical workers assisting on the frontlines.

Ora’s fans took to the comment section to gush over her good lucks and express their excitement regarding the concert.

“Imagine looking perfect during quarantine omg,” one person wrote.

“So excited to see you,” another person commented.

“I’ll definitely be watching,” one more person wrote.

Ora has been keeping active online throughout quarantine and recently paid tribute to her mother Vera who has been hard at work treating patients, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Vera is a psychiatrist and has risked her own life to work on the frontlines of the pandemic to assist those with mental problems, stress and anxiety.