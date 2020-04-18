‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Flo Tricks Sally In Quest For The Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 20 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will resort to trickery to catch Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) in her web of lies. Flo suspects that Sally isn’t sick and just needs Sally to confirm that she is right, per TV Guide.

Flo Finds Sally’s Medical Records

Something wasn’t adding up for Flo, so she went to see Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz). She had a list of questions for the doctor. Sally was supposed to die within a month, yet she was still alive and well. Flo noted that Sally was not on her deathbed and the only signs of her illness were that she was using a walker and looking a little paler.

Dr. Escobar would not answer Flo’s questions and told her that she should be grateful that she still had her friend in her life. But when the doctor had to leave her office, Flo snooped on her laptop. She found Sally’s medical records and gasped in shock.

Flo Tricks Sally

The soap opera spoilers state that Flo will trick Sally. She needs to prove that her suspicions are correct and that Sally isn’t really ill. Since it’s unlikely that Dr. Escobar updated Sally’s medical records with false information, Flo will need to work with what she has.

Flo needs to be careful in how she approaches the situation. If she just blasts Sally and accuses her of faking a terminal illness, she will simply deny Flo’s accusations. But if she makes Sally think that she knows the truth, she may fall for her deceit.

The Inquisitr reports that Flo’s trick will be devious as she works to get to the bottom of Sally’s illness. She knows that Sally needs to confirm her suspicions because she may not know how to read the medical records. And she needs to scare Sally into letting her think that she already knows the truth.

The best way to get Sally to think that she knows everything is by pretending that Dr. Escobar spilled the beans. If the redhead thinks that Dr. Escobar catapulted, which she has been threatening to do, Sally may make a full confession.

Flo hopes that Sally will be shocked and admit that the whole illness was just a scam to get Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) back. But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally won’t give up without a fight. She will never give Flo the satisfaction of winning Wyatt and the life that she wanted for herself.