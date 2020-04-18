Nata Lee Shows Off Killer Curves In Sheer Two-Piece Lingerie

Russian bombshell Nata Lee — who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ” — brought some sexiness to her followers’ social media feeds after she posted a sizzling video of herself on Saturday, April 18. The internet sensation shared the post with her 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

The 21-year-old model was shot indoors in a room that featured rustic decor and a panoramic mirror. She exuded a seductive vibe as she switched between a number of sultry poses while standing and gazing at herself adoringly in the mirror. Her medium-length blond hair, which featured dark roots, did not look to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking waves.

Nata hid her face throughout most of the video, making sure her killer curves got most of the attention as she put her famous figure on display in skimpy lingerie that left barely anything to the imagination.

Nata opted for a black bra that was made out of a sheer lace material and featured a decadent floral design over its cups. The bra was designed with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment further tightly hugged her voluptuous assets as it exposed plenty of cleavage and a bit of sideboob. Nata could be seen tugging on the bra straps in the video, drawing further attention to her chest.

The beauty combined the intimate top with a pair of matching briefs. Though the underwear covered most of Nata’s pert derriere, its sheer material added a touch of sexiness to the garment. Furthermore, the bottoms’ thin side straps drew attention to Nata’s slim core.

Nata did not indicate where the post was recorded exactly, but she revealed in the post’s caption that she was filmed by Aleksander Mavrin, a Russian-based photographer and videographer, and her boyfriend. She further let fans know that the lingerie, which she described as “beautiful,” was manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company that she is partnered with.

The sexy video was met with a staggering amount of support and approval from tens of thousands of fans, amassing over 610,000 views and more than 188,000 likes since going live Saturday afternoon. More than 2,000 followers also took to the comments section to overload Nata with praise on both her looks and her flawless figure.

“Super pretty,” one user commented.

“Gorgeous and brilliant,” a second follower added.

“Very hot, queen,” chimed in a third fan.

“So beautiful,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

The DJ has served up a number of sizzling looks on her Instagram lately. On April 15, she wowed fans after she sported a white bra and skintight white leggings that showed off her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. That post garnered more than 352,000 likes