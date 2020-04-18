Venus Williams Shares Silly Snap In A Swimsuit At Home

Tennis superstar Venus Williams thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a one-piece swimsuit and shared a mundane moment from her daily life during quarantine.

The shot was taken in her home in Jupiter, Florida, as she clarified by including the location in the geotag of the post. Venus was in an area of her space with a tiled floor beneath her and a circular glass table to her right. Fans could see a few other glimpses of her home decor, including a vase positioned to her left and a arched doorway behind her.

However, the focal point in the shot was Venus’s sculpted physique. Rather than typical loungewear, she rocked a white one-piece swimsuit. The swimsuit had a scoop neckline and an American flag pattern on the front, and it hugged her chiselled body to perfection. Her muscular legs were on full display in the look, as were here strong arms.

She had her hair wrapped up in a pink wrap, and held a vacuum cleaner in one hand and a spray bottle of Clorox in the other. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the snap, and was simply puttering around her home and cleaning things up.

Venus provided a bit of context for the picture in the caption of her post, and she also revealed to her followers that she’s been enjoying simply wearing swimsuits around the house rather than actual clothing during quarantine.

She glanced at the camera in the shot as she was spraying the glass table nearby with the cleaning product in the spray bottle. Her followers absolutely loved the glimpse into her quarantine routine, and the post racked up over 24,900 likes within just one hour, including a like from comedian Amy Schumer. The post also received 655 comments within the same time span.

“Omg. This is the best!” one fan commented.

“Cutest cleaning outfit I’ve seen,” another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Hahahahah I have no desire to put a swimsuit on but I commend u for that,” another follower added.

“You look beautiful,” another fan added simply.

Venus has been keeping her followers updated on her routine during quarantine by sharing snaps documenting glimpses of her activities. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she went out to her backyard to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. Venus held a tennis racket in her hand and rocked an ensemble from her own brand, EleVen by Venus Williams. The colorful outfit featured a printed top and colorful mini skirt that showcased her sculpted legs.