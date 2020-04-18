‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Shows Off Her Fit Physique In Workout Gear, Encourages Other’s To Get Moving

Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is getting real and is ready to encourage her followers with her latest Instagram post. Like many people across the country, Hannah is currently following stay-at-home guidelines during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. She’s in Alabama with her parents and brother, and she says she’s struggled with feeling some boredom. However, she explained that she knows she feels better when she gets up and gets moving and she’s nudging others to do the same.

Hannah regularly shares photos and videos via her social media pages showing her workouts, so fans know she’s no slouch in that regard. Not only did she win Dancing with the Stars last fall, but she’s also been working with a trainer and developing fabulous boxing moves in recent months.

Since joining her family in Alabama a few weeks ago, Hannah has been laying low and embracing the quiet life her family has there. This time in Alabama comes after a bit of fast-paced time in Jupiter, Florida with The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron and his “Quarantine Crew,” as well as months of living in Los Angeles.

Despite the low-key life she’s leading these days, Hannah acknowledges that she needs to make an effort to ensure that boredom doesn’t get the best of her. She explained that she feels doing some movement every day is essential to maintaining her sanity and she encouraged everybody else to follow suit.

In the selfie that Hannah shared, she was wearing a basic set of workout gear. She had on a crop top and workout shorts that showcased her athletic, trim figure and her blond hair was pulled back into a casual ponytail. The slender Bachelorette has done some hard-core training in recent months and it shows via her abs and muscular upper arms.

It didn’t take long for Hannah’s fans to notice this new post and gush over her. In less than 40 minutes, the new upload already had more than 71,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“You look amazing Hannah as always,” praised one fan.

“You look great! Way to be strong and empowering!” declared one of Hannah’s followers.

“You are the best!! You always put a smile on my face… Thank you for being you,” wrote someone else.

“I love you that you post your TRUE self without any makeup or being dolled up on your Instagram like everyone else,” noted another one of Hannah’s fans.

Hannah has become a favorite of many The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fans, and posts like this where she’s real are a big reason why. It’s not known when she’ll head back to Los Angeles or what comes next for her, but she’s doing her best to keep busy and keep others moving in the meantime.