Megan Thee Stallion Lifts Up Her Shirt In Sexy New Upload

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in her most recent Instagram upload, sharing two photos of herself lifting up her shirt to expose her chest, one hand carefully placed over her bust.

The rapper took a mirror shot in the sizzling selfie, posing in her austere and pristine bathroom. In the first picture, she stared at her phone, holding the device in one hand in order to capture the perfect shot. Her other arm crossed over her midriff in order for her T-shirt to ride up. The black, red, and white garment lifted high over one breast, which she obscured with her other hand.

Megan’s taut and toned midriff was on full display. Her diamond belly button piercing glimmered in the light.

She wore a black pair of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty boy shorts, which sat high on her hips and low on her midriff. The underwear was emblazoned with the brand name in all-caps on the waistband.

Megan showed off her hourglass figure in the second image, choosing to pose from the side in this snapshot. She stretched out her shirt in front of her, arching her back. Her booty popped. Her Frenchie appeared in the background.

She captioned the photo with lyrics from her viral hit, “Savage.”

Megan opted to go fresh-faced for the bathroom photo shoot, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Her 10.2 million Instagram followers flocked to the comments section of the photo, showering the rapper with compliments and praise for the sexy look. While some chose to share many heart-eye and flame emoji, others left lengthier messages for the star.

“I LOVE YOU!” exclaimed a social media user.

“MARRY ME NOW,” wrote another in all-caps.

Another fan commented on her choice of underwear, remarking that she has a penchant for Fenty lingerie.

“You love them fenty joints huh Meg lol,” they shared.

“Beautiful asf,” complimented a fourth follower, adding a row of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

At the time of this writing, the post garnered more than half a million likes and more than 9,000 comments in just 45 minutes.

As Megan The Stallion and The Inquisitr readers know, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper often shares risqué photos, usually rocking boy shorts as her choice of garment.

She recently did her own “Savage” challenge on Instagram, wearing a similar pair of Fenty underwear in the sultry video as she danced to her massive hit. Additionally, she wore hot pants and a cropped hoodie in another recent video, another frequent ensemble for the hip-hop star.