Charly Jordan Slays In A Floral Pantsuit And Black Bra For Sizzling Instagram Video

Charly Jordan delighted her 2.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video update that showcased her curves in a scenic natural setting. She included the location American Fork Canyon in the geotag of the post, and the video was taken when there was still snow on the ground in the gorgeous spot.

Charly showcased her curves in a sexy pantsuit from the clothing brand Revolve. The ensemble had a delicate floral pattern on a dark background, and the suit skimmed over her curves without being too figure-hugging. The bottoms were a high-waisted style and came right to Charly’s belly button, accentuating her slim waist to perfection.

Though the look wouldn’t have showcased much skin if Charly had the jacket zipped up, she decided to tantalize her followers by wearing nothing but a skimpy black bra underneath the top and leaving it completely undone. The top had a simple silhouette, but opaque black cups combined with mesh panels for a scandalous look.

Charly’s blond locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest in soft waves. Her sexy ensemble showcased her physique, and the bra flaunted a hint of cleavage as well.

At one point in the video, Charly slid the jacket down on her arms and flaunted just her upper body in the black bra for her fans.

Her beauty look in the short video clip was minimal, with a nude lip and just enough makeup to accentuate her naturally stunning features. At several points in the video, she stared straight at the camera with a seductive expression while she flaunted her physique.

Charly mentioned in the caption of the post that the sexy video clip in the forest was filmed because she had re-watched the Twilight movies and felt herself inspired.

Her followers absolutely loved the sexy video update, and the post racked up over 34,000 views within just one hour. It also received 128 comments from her eager fans.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Are you even real,” another follower questioned, captivated by Charly’s beauty.

“This is so dope,” another fan added.

“Looks like so much fun,” another said.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Charly gave her followers a peek inside her room in her new home, and also showcased her curvaceous physique. The snaps from the post were taken in Beverly Hills, and she rocked a skimpy white bikini that left little to the imagination. In one short video clip that was featured as one of the slides in the post, she gave her adorable dog a snuggle while showing off her body in the sexy swimwear.