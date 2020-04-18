Daniela Tamayo Displays Sculpted Abs And Underboob In A Tiny White Crop Top

Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo recently took to her Instagram page and treated her followers to a casual, yet sexy snap.

In the picture, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Saturday, April 18, Daniela could be seen rocking a pair of neon-yellow panties that she teamed with a white crop top. To spice things up, she ditched her bra and flashed a glimpse of underboob to titillate her fans. That’s not all but she also put her sculpted abs and lean thighs on full display.

Daniela sported a full face of makeup in keeping with her style but she chose subtle shades. The application featured foundation, a lip balm, a thin coat of mascara and pink blush. She wore her blonde tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back and shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for multiple bracelets to keep it chic.

For the snap, the model stood in her kitchen, held a mug in one of her hands while holding her hair with the other. She tilted her head, parted her lips, and stared at the camera.

Daniela added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote that she is having a cup of tea and a kiss for breakfast.

Within an hour of going live, the snap garnered more than 4,000 likes. Meanwhile, her admirers also flocked the comments section and posted more than 170 messages in which they praised her amazing figure as well as her beautiful facial features.

“Have an amazing day! You always look so beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“That’s such and amazing picture, Dani. You are too beautiful, always exuding positive energy, happiness and joy. Your beauty is unique and pure,” another user wrote.

“Happy day and blessings. Normally, coffee will not recharge me, but your beautiful eyes do!” a third admirer chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower remarked on Daniela’s sexy ensemble.

“That outfit is casual but it looks so hot on you. I love your abs!” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “the hottest,” “my queen,” and “wife material,” to express their admiration for her.

Apart from Daniela’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Daniela Arango and Naty Sanchez.

Owing to the global lockdown, Daniela has lately been sharing a lot of throwback snaps on her timeline. Not long ago, she posted a very hot snap in which she could be seen rocking a maroon string bikini. As of this writing, the snap has amassed more than 10,000 likes.