Donald Trump Goes Scorched Earth On ‘Do Nothing Democrats’ And ‘Lamestream Media’

President Donald Trump is apparently growing increasingly frustrated with Democratic Party politicians and members of the press. In a series of Twitter messages posted on Saturday, Trump went on a scorched earth tirade, arguing that the situation is worse than ever.

“No matter what you do for the Do Nothing Democrats, no matter how GREAT a job you are doing, they will only respond to their Fake partners in the Lamestream Media in the negative,” the president began, adding that he thought the Democrats and the media would behave differently during the coronavirus pandemic, but things are actually “even worse” than before.

To prove his point, the president pointed to the conference call Vice President Mike Pence held with Democratic senators on Friday. “He gave them everything that they would have wanted to hear,” Trump wrote, adding that “nothing” could have made the senators “happy, or even a little bit satisfied.”

According to CNN‘s sources, the call between Pence and the senators was “tense” because the Democrats repeatedly pressed the vice president to explain what the administration is doing about testing. Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, reportedly said that he has “never been so mad about a phone call.”

Testing was not the only issue discussed on the call. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine reportedly pressed Pence about Trump’s Friday tweets — the president sided with the protesters in Virginia, Minnesota and Michigan, urging them to “LIBERATE” their states and push back against lockdown measures imposed by Democratic governors.

According to a Democratic aide, Pence avoided Kaine’s question, deflecting and arguing that the administration has managed to collaborate with governors across the nation. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly ended the call by saying that all Democratic senators agree with Kaine.

According to Trump, the senators are at fault. The Democratic Party, Trump tweeted, is playing political games and doing all it can do ensure Republicans lose the upcoming election.

“They were RUDE and NASTY. This is their political playbook, and they will use it right up to the election on November 3rd. They will not change because they feel that this is the only way they can win.”

For weeks, Trump has been sparring with congressional Democrats and Democratic governors. During Friday’s coronavirus press briefing at the White House, he slammed Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of going on “vacation” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States Congress is on recess until May 4, but Trump has been putting pressure on Pelosi and Schumer to return to Capitol Hill and work on passing legislation to provide an additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. The program ran out of funds on Thursday.