Taraji P Henson Sizzles In A Sexy Swimsuit With Wild Hairstyle

Actress Taraji P. Henson thrilled her 15.5 million Instagram followers in her latest post, in which she rocked a skimpy swimsuit and showed off a bold hairstyle.

Though Taraji didn’t include a geotag on the post, the shot appeared to have been taken in her home, as there was a bed visible in the background as well as a few other pieces of furniture. Taraji’s surroundings may have been done in a neutral color palette, but her ensemble and beauty look featured pops of color.

Taraji wore an unusual swimsuit that showcased plenty of her curvaceous physique. The top was a halter-style that covered up her cleavage, but then the asymmetrical hem of the top stretched across her torso while the other side featured thin straps, showing off more skin. A portion of her toned stomach was visible in the look, and her lower body was also almost entirely on display. The bottoms likewise featured an asymmetrical style with one half of her body more covered up than the other, which was clad almost entirely in thin black straps.

While Taraji’s ensemble showcased her curves, her hair also made a major style statement. As Taraji clarified in the post, she styled her impressive tresses by herself. The stunner had on a set of extensions that draped all the way to her thigh. The strands incorporated shades of vibrant red as well as deep black, and featured plenty of unique textured and braided embellishments. She held her cell phone with one hand to capture the selfie while her other hand played with her hair.

Taraji’s makeup look was minimal, yet it accentuated her stunning features perfectly. She seemed to love the bold red hue of her tresses, as she mentioned that she felt like Ariel in the Disney flick The Little Mermaid in the caption of the post.

Taraji’s followers couldn’t get enough of the post, and it racked up over 215,800 likes within just 53 minutes. It also received 7,150 comments from her eager fans within less than an hour.

“You are gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“Girl!!!!!! (Puts phone down and immediately works out),” another follower said, envious of Taraji’s curves.

“Taraji your figure is amazing! Isolation motivation right there!” another fan added.

“You look beautiful! Stay safe!” one fan commented.

Taraji loves to mix up her beauty look, and isn’t afraid to take risks when it comes to her style. Back in February 2020, she surprised her followers with a snap in which she debuted her fiery red tresses, as The Inquisitr reported. Though the bold hue was similar to the shade she incorporated in her latest post, her hair from the snap earlier this year was a shorter, textured style.